Zessoo - Leaf Leather Fashion Accessories
These wallets are made from leaves... yes really!
AJ Joshi
London, United Kingdom
$14,175 USD total funds raised
103% funded on December 2, 2017
Fashion & Wearables
Livestock and their byproducts account for at least 32,000 million tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) per year, or 51% of all worldwide greenhouse gas emissions. We have banged on the doors of fashion houses but they refused to listen. It’s time we showed them and lead by example! We cannot force leading brands to stop using leather and fur but can offer alternatives that are good quality and create a positive impact on society without killing anything.

Summary

I was horrified by the level of cruelty inflicted on animals prior to slaughter, I then understood that the act of killing an animal for food was cruel in itself.

I was even more shocked to discover that livestock accounted for over 50% of greenhouse gas emissions and killing billions of animals for human consumption and fashion was actually contributing to killing us in a penultimate reminder of karma.

Everything is in Balance, shift the balance and the balance will shift on you.

I want to make a difference and I need your help.

We create petitions to create change in this world but ultimately governments are making rules we don’t agree with, we need to take back control and vote with our wallets, literally. It’s time to create change. - Slow the demand and slow the trade!

Welcome to Zessoo

We have created an incredible line of accessories made from fallen leaves, cork and waste materials headed for slums. These materials are sustainable and create a demand that is an alternative to leather and other animal skins. 

We're launching with our wallets made from leaves, with your help, other materials will soon follow, oh we are not stopping at wallets either, we have a range of bags coming, shoes and other fashion accessories. 

Zessoo leaf wallets made from leaves, bonded together through natural sunlight and dyed in colours through natural vegan friendly resources. Each wallet is handmade from the moment of picking up leaves to bonding and sewing to create the final piece. Every single wallet is unique due to the nature of no 2 leaves being the same and the process of making it by hand.



We also make wallets from cork and waste material like cement and rice backs due for the slums. Each design is named after and in recognition of historic figures supporting efforts to help create change and give back to others.

The Impact

Becoming a founding backer of Zessoo will help create change, we are not stopping at wallets, we have a range of bags coming, shoes and other fashion accessories. We cannot force leading brands to stop using leather and fur but can offer alternatives that are good quality and create a positive impact on society rather than hurt it.

Why is this only available in the US??

It's not, indiegogo require us to take payment in $ but we are shipping worldwide!

What there's more!!??

Every single order made with zessoo includes a digital copy of Cowspiracy. 



Risks & Challenges

Our accessories are handmade and I don’t want to compromise on our core ethics imposed by high demand or corporate greed. Each wallet takes 6 weeks to produce and are made from fallen leaves, please bare with us as we produce them, we will supply in date order of your orders so please get them in early. Our current expected delivery date is 6-8 weeks from your order. I’m confident our community will understand and wait for their delivery. They’re also ethically sourced and we have implemented procedures that gives back to the families and communities who make them.

Frequently asked questions

How long do these last and how are they produced?
This was one of the key reasons we waited 1 entire year before bringing these to market, we ran numerous tests and extremely happy with the results during normal wear and tear. We pride ourselves on quality, not just delivering alternatives, we need to be comparable to other manufacturers and ensure we deliver the best possible product at the right price in order to help people understand that there are viable alternative to animal skins. 

Here is a zessoo card wallet over loaded with cards with everyday normal pocket use since December 2016, in fact, we treated it without proper care or consideration to test the durability. 



Are the workers treated fairly?
This is an extremely interesting point, we are not making these items in mass produced factories, they're handmade in the same villages that are used to making them. We also give back to the villages and ensure this keeps their community sustained as the demand grows. We will only produce our items in accordance to our code of ethics and strive to deliver inline with our morals and reasons for doing this. 

What is the environmental impact of shipping?
Our items are packed in recycled packaging and wrapped in zessoo paper, the paper is pulp with seeds interlaced within the seams and we encourage customers to plant it. The paper will blossom into a patch of wild flowers helping attract local bees and butterflies creating a further positive impact on society. 

We will update this section as and when more questions arise. 

Thank you
Featured
$31
USD
+ Shipping
$39 (20% Off)
Gandhi // Card Wallet
VERY LIMITED PERK - The Gandhi Card Wallet by Zessoo made from leaves. Perfect for the everyday user who is conscious on what they do, why they do it and the impact they have on others. We dedicate this piece to Mahatma Gandhi in recognition of his work, thank you.
Items included:
  • Cowspiracy - The Full Movie
  • Gandhi - Real Leaf Wallet
63 out of 100 claimed
Ships Worldwide
Estimated December 2017
Estimated December 2017
Get this perk
$21
USD
+ Shipping
$29 (27% Off)
Tolstoy // Small Card Wallet
VERY LIMITED PERK - The Tolstoy Card Wallet by Zessoo made from leaves. Minimalism is defined within Tolstoy, the perfect card wallet for the everyday busy user who wants quick access to their most used cards without frustration. We dedicate this piece to Leo Tolstoy in recognition of his work, thank you.
Items included:
  • Cowspiracy - The Full Movie
  • Tolstoy - RealLeaf Card Wallet
13 out of 100 claimed
Ships Worldwide
Estimated December 2017
Estimated December 2017
Get this perk
$41
USD
+ Shipping
$49 (16% Off)
Vinci // Large Breast Wallet
VERY LIMITED PERK - The Vinci Breast Wallet by Zessoo made from leaves. Perfect for the inside pocket of any distinguished suit, briefcase or handbag. This is one of our most popular unisex wallets keeping your bills in pristine condition. We dedicate this piece to Leonardo da Vinci in recognition of his work for animal rights, thank you.
Items included:
  • Cowspiracy - The Full Movie
  • Vinci - RealLeaf Breast Wallet
36 out of 100 claimed
Ships Worldwide
Estimated December 2017
Estimated December 2017
Get this perk
$84
USD
+ Shipping
$145 (42% Off)
Tolstoy Small Card Wallet X 5
VERY LIMITED PERK - The Tolstoy Card Wallet by Zessoo made from leaves. Minimalism is defined within Tolstoy, the perfect card wallet for the everyday busy user who wants quick access to their most used cards without frustration. We dedicate this piece to Leo Tolstoy in recognition of his work, thank you. LIMITED TO 10 ONLY!
Items included:
  • Cowspiracy - The Full Movie (5)
  • Tolstoy - RealLeaf Card Wallet
0 out of 10 claimed
Ships Worldwide
Estimated December 2017
Estimated December 2017
Get this perk
$124
USD
+ Shipping
$195 (36% Off)
Gandhi Card Wallet X 5
VERY LIMITED PERK - The Gandhi Card Wallet by Zessoo made from leaves. Perfect for the everyday user who is conscious on what they do, why they do it and the impact they have on others. We dedicate this piece to Mahatma Gandhi in recognition of his work, thank you. LIMITED TO 10 ONLY
Items included:
  • Cowspiracy - The Full Movie
  • Gandhi - Real Leaf Wallet (5)
3 out of 10 claimed
Ships Worldwide
Estimated December 2017
Estimated December 2017
Get this perk
$164
USD
+ Shipping
$245 (33% Off)
Vinci Large Breast Wallet X 5
VERY LIMITED PERK - The Vinci Breast Wallet by Zessoo made from leaves. Perfect for the inside pocket of any distinguished suit, briefcase or handbag. This is our most popular unisex wallets keeping your bills in pristine condition. We dedicate this piece to Leonardo da Vinci in recognition of his work, thank you. LIMITED TO 10 ONLY
Items included:
  • Cowspiracy - The Full Movie
  • Vinci - RealLeaf Breast Wallet (5)
3 out of 10 claimed
Ships Worldwide
Estimated December 2017
Estimated December 2017
Get this perk
