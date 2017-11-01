Zessoo - Leaf Leather Fashion Accessories

Summary



I was horrified by the level of cruelty inflicted on animals prior to slaughter, I then understood that the act of killing an animal for food was cruel in itself.

I was even more shocked to discover that livestock accounted for over 50% of greenhouse gas emissions and killing billions of animals for human consumption and fashion was actually contributing to killing us in a penultimate reminder of karma.



Everything is in Balance, shift the balance and the balance will shift on you.



I want to make a difference and I need your help.



We create petitions to create change in this world but ultimately governments are making rules we don’t agree with, we need to take back control and vote with our wallets, literally. It’s time to create change. - Slow the demand and slow the trade!

Welcome to Zessoo

We have created an incredible line of accessories made from fallen leaves, cork and waste materials headed for slums. These materials are sustainable and create a demand that is an alternative to leather and other animal skins.



We're launching with our wallets made from leaves, with your help, other materials will soon follow, oh we are not stopping at wallets either, we have a range of bags coming, shoes and other fashion accessories.



Zessoo leaf wallets made from leaves, bonded together through natural sunlight and dyed in colours through natural vegan friendly resources. Each wallet is handmade from the moment of picking up leaves to bonding and sewing to create the final piece. Every single wallet is unique due to the nature of no 2 leaves being the same and the process of making it by hand.









We also make wallets from cork and waste material like cement and rice backs due for the slums. Each design is named after and in recognition of historic figures supporting efforts to help create change and give back to others.

The Impact

Becoming a founding backer of Zessoo will help create change, we are not stopping at wallets, we have a range of bags coming, shoes and other fashion accessories. We cannot force leading brands to stop using leather and fur but can offer alternatives that are good quality and create a positive impact on society rather than hurt it.

Why is this only available in the US??



It's not, indiegogo require us to take payment in $ but we are shipping worldwide!





What there's more!!??



Every single order made with zessoo includes a digital copy of Cowspiracy.







Risks & Challenges



Our accessories are handmade and I don’t want to compromise on our core ethics imposed by high demand or corporate greed. Each wallet takes 6 weeks to produce and are made from fallen leaves, please bare with us as we produce them, we will supply in date order of your orders so please get them in early. Our current expected delivery date is 6-8 weeks from your order. I’m confident our community will understand and wait for their delivery. They’re also ethically sourced and we have implemented procedures that gives back to the families and communities who make them.