I-Ride: Next Gen eBoard That Fits In Your Backpack







































FAQs

How far can I go?

The I-Ride can take you up to a 20 mile range. Depending on many factors such as the weight of rider, speed, and slope, and road conditions the e-board can go longer.

Are the board + remote rechargeable?

Yes both the board and remote are rechargeable and it’s as simple as plugging the charger into your I-Ride and remote (USB) .

How do I set it up?

Turn on your board, turn on your remote, and get on the board and ride!

How do I control it?

Use your handheld remote to accelerate and brake and use your feet and leaning motions to maneuver

What maintenance is needed?

No maintenance required however some prefer to clean the board and remote with a cloth towel

Is it water resistant?

I-Ride is splash resistant for days when puddles can come at a surprise.

Where does I-Ride Ship?

Worldwide

I have questions about I-Ride or I need more information, who do I contact?

Please send us an email at info@iridetechnologies.com or direct message us through the Indiegogo Campaign page. We're here to answer any questions, concerns, or issues you have.​​

What is your refund policy?

Refunds are processed on a case by case basis; at some point I-Ride will need to lock refunds in order to begin production and shipment. No refunds are accepted once they’ve shipped.

What is your return/exchange policy?

If you received your product and aren’t satisfied, you may exchange it for a new one within 30 days, shipping and handling fees not included

11. I’m interested in distribution partnership, who should I contact?

Please contact us at info@iridetechnologies.com for all distribution needs. We’re ecstatic that you’re interested in our product!



