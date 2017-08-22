I-Ride: Next Gen eBoard That Fits In Your Backpack

 Collection BadgeArtboard 2Contributionsdown-caretFace for reaction of awesomeFace for reaction of need infoFace for reaction of thanksicon-checkbox-selectedcommunityicon-discover-icon-linkicon-dismiss-keyboard-linkDuplicate Iconicon-entre-caretArtboard 1Artboard 132 copyIcon - Error_blackfashionfilmT1-flaghealthArtboardicon-icon-allcategoriesicon-icon-analyticsicon-icon-appsicon-icon-articon-icon-charityicon-icon-checkmarkicon-icon-consoleicon-icon-create-categoryicon-icon-create-durationicon-icon-create-editicon-icon-create-goalicon-icon-create-photoicon-icon-create-storyicon-icon-create-titleicon-icon-dashboardicon-icon-donateicon-icon-editicon-icon-editicon-icon-educationicon-icon-embedicon-icon-environmenticon-icon-exclamationicon-icon-facebookicon-icon-filmicon-icon-flagicon-icon-followicon-icon-followingicon-icon-fulfillmenticon-icon-goicon-icon-gplusicon-icon-helpicon-icon-idOval 8icon-icon-iphoneArtboard 1 Copy 52icon-icon-linkFill 1icon-icon-linkedinicon-icon-locationicon-icon-lockicon-icon-mailGroupicon-icon-musicicon-icon-perkicon-icon-personalcauseicon-icon-photographyicon-icon-playbookicon-icon-profileicon-icon-recent-activityicon-icon-religionicon-icon-rightarrowshadesicon-icon-shareicon-icon-todoicon-icon-tumblricon-icon-twittericon-icon-viewicon-icon-websiteicon-icon-youtubeArtboard 1Icon - Information_blackT2-keyT1-megaphoneMotorcyclemusicphonesArtboard 3icon-radiobutton-selectedArtboard 1T1-rocketProduct stage icon: ConceptProduct stage icon: ConceptProduct stage icon: ConceptProduct stage icon: ConceptProduct stage icon: ProductionProduct stage icon: ProductionProduct stage icon: ProductionProduct stage icon: ProductionProduct stage icon: PrototypeProduct stage icon: PrototypeProduct stage icon: PrototypeProduct stage icon: PrototypeProduct stage icon: ShippingProduct stage icon: ShippingProduct stage icon: ShippingProduct stage icon: ShippingIcon - Success_black32icon-tooltip-question32Icon - Warning_v2leftArtboardrightup-caretArtboard 8 Copy 2
InDemand
I-Ride: Next Gen eBoard That Fits In Your Backpack
The Future of E-Boards. Elite Design, Portable, Affordable, Durable, High Performance. Go Anywhere.
Brad Gausewitz
Oakland, United States
About
$54,632 USD total funds raised
109% funded on October 22, 2017
Overview
Transportation
Our state-of-the-art e-board will revolutionize your daily commute and make going places a lot more exciting and easy. With its travel-size, sleek design, and top notch performance, you can go anywhere with I-Ride. Its intuitive design makes it simple for anyone to hop on and ride. It can fit in an average backpack and you can take it virtually anywhere.
Prototype Stage
Prototype Stage





 

 

 

 






















FAQs

  1. How far can I go?

The I-Ride can take you up to a 20 mile range. Depending on many factors such as the weight of rider, speed, and slope, and road conditions the e-board can go longer.

  1. Are the board + remote rechargeable?

Yes both the board and remote are rechargeable and it’s as simple as plugging the charger into your I-Ride and remote (USB) .

  1. How do I set it up?

Turn on your board, turn on your remote, and get on the board and ride!

  1. How do I control it?

Use your handheld remote to accelerate and brake and use your feet and leaning motions to maneuver

  1. What maintenance is needed?

No maintenance required however some prefer to clean the board and remote with a cloth towel

  1. Is it water resistant?

I-Ride is splash resistant for days when puddles can come at a surprise.

  1. Where does I-Ride Ship?

Worldwide

  1. I have questions about I-Ride or I need more information, who do I contact?

Please send us an email at info@iridetechnologies.com or direct message us through the Indiegogo Campaign page.  We're here to answer any questions, concerns, or issues you have.​​

  1. What is your refund policy?

Refunds are processed on a case by case basis; at some point I-Ride will need to lock refunds in order to begin production and shipment.  No refunds are accepted once they’ve shipped.

  1. What is your return/exchange policy? 

If you received your product and aren’t satisfied, you may exchange it for a new one within 30 days, shipping and handling fees not included

 11. I’m interested in distribution partnership, who should I contact?

Please contact us at info@iridetechnologies.com for all distribution needs.  We’re ecstatic that you’re interested in our product!
Perks
Featured
$649
USD
+ Shipping
$799 (18% Off)
I-Ride Classic
IGG InDemand Special: Save $150 or 18% OFF $799 MSRP. Limited Number Available.
Items included:
  • I-Ride Classic
0 out of 5 claimed
Ships Worldwide
Estimated January 2018
Estimated January 2018
Get this perk
$48
USD
$68 (29% Off)
LEDs
Save $20 or 29% OFF $68 MSRP When it gets dark, I-Ride lights up the road so you can ride through any dark or dim-lit areas with ease. This is a set for both the front and back of the board.
Items included:
  • LEDs (2)
1 claimed
Estimated January 2018
Estimated January 2018
Get this perk
$59
USD
+ Shipping
$79 (25% Off)
Merch Package
Save $20 or 25% OFF $79 MSRP Help support us and get yourself an I-Ride T-shirt and snapback.
Items included:
  • T-Shirt
  • Hat
3 claimed
Ships Worldwide
Estimated January 2018
Estimated January 2018
Get this perk
$549
USD
+ Shipping
$699 (21% Off)
I-Ride
IGG InDemand Special: Save $150 or 21% OFF $699 MSRP. Limited Number Available
Items included:
  • I-Ride
0 out of 5 claimed
Ships Worldwide
Estimated January 2018
Estimated January 2018
Get this perk
$749
USD
+ Shipping
$899 (16% Off)
I-Ride Pro
IGG InDemand Special: Save $150 or 16% OFF $899 MSRP. Limited Number Available.
Items included:
  • I-Ride Pro
0 out of 5 claimed
Ships Worldwide
Estimated January 2018
Estimated January 2018
Get this perk
$849
USD
+ Shipping
$999 (15% Off)
I-Ride Pro Classic
IGG InDemand Special: Save $150 or 15% OFF $999 MSRP. Limited Number Available.
Items included:
  • I-Ride Pro Classic
0 out of 5 claimed
Ships Worldwide
Estimated January 2018
Estimated January 2018
Get this perk
Let us know if you think this campaign contains prohibited content.
