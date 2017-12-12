Autowater: Make any faucet automatic

We have 15 years of experience in public sanitary ware products and have a passion for creating gadgets that make people’s home lives easier. We are dedicated to bringing the Autowater range to every household that wants to save water, time, and help prevent the spread of germs at home.

Autowater is a range of faucet adapters for the kitchen and bathroom, which make your regular faucet automatic.

The Autowater range of faucet adapters are the easiest way to have the convenience of automatic taps at home. There’s no need for a plumber or to replace your existing faucet. Simply click Autowater into place and starting saving water today.

Whether cooking, cleaning or brushing teeth Autowater makes using the tap effortless, clean and fast.

The adapter houses two sensors, one at the bottom for short bursts and one on the side for longer use.

Touchless tap with short and long water flow, perfect for the modern bathroom

Upgrade your kitchen faucet for a cleaner and more convenient kitchen

Different designs on Autowater K & B

Depends on the varying heights of kitchen sink and counter basin. In order to increase user experience, Techo designs different models.

Germs are all around us: How can you help prevent the spread?

Kitchens and bathrooms house millions of bacteria which can cause illness. By eliminating the need to touch the faucet when washing hands, Autowater helps reduce germs around the house.

With Autowater, you can keep your faucet clean when preparing meat, making messy dishes, or cleaning around the house.

An infrared sensor means you no longer have to touch the faucet, which helps prevent the spread of germs and dirt. For busy households especially with children, it is important to keep surfaces germ free.

"Techo Autowater, Every Drop Counts"

Each Autowater is equipped with a Neoperl Aeraotor which uses water-saving technology.

Compared to flow restrictors, water-saving products with an integrated flow regulator (such as the PCA aerator of Neoperl) offer more comfort of use at low pressure and more water savings at high pressure. You will use as much water as necessary (comfort) and at the same time as little as possible (environmental protection). — Quoted from Neoperl

Each aerator is certified with a WaterSense label, which means Autowater is around 32% more water-efficient than standard faucets, while still providing sufficient water flow.

We have tested Autowater hundreds of times and have found that it saves up to 65% household water with its infrared sensor.

With Autowater there’s no need for a plumber, anyone can install in a matter of minutes. Simply click Autowater into place on any bathroom or kitchen faucet and you’ve made your house a little more smart.

The sensor beneath the body of Autowater is for short time water flow

It senses the presence of the hands and offers water flow until the hands are moved out of the sensing range.

When triggered the side sensor begins water flow for a longer time period

It will automatically turn the water flow off after 45 seconds (Bathroom faucet adaptor) / 3 minutes (Kitchen faucet adaptor).

There’s no need to turn the main lights on when getting water in the middle of the night, the motion sensor night light means a dimmer less intrusive light can guide your way to the faucet.

7 Nightlight Colors to Choose From

The light sensor prevents the night light from turning on during daylight hours. And you can choose between 7 beautiful colors.

The powerful in-built Lithium Ion battery lasts for 8-12 months per charge. With magnetic charging and long battery life, it consumes minimal energy.

One charge can last for 8-12 months

Autowater is unique and compact but integrates more than 100 different components. And every single product needs 40+ manufacturing processes and 15 inspection procedures to finish its production.

After two year’s research, testing and development, we have a created a product that is beautifully designed — it’s current size is half of the first version.

We have been working really hard to get the Autowater faucet adapters into production as soon as possible so that you can receive your product soon after purchasing. We have done many tests and are confident this is a great product and ready to ship out soon!

We are a dedicated and driven team whose aim is to create the next generation of affordable yet stylish smart home products. We are dedicated to bringing the Autowater range to every household that wants to save water, time and help prevent the spread of germs at home. Our products demonstrate impeccable design, which will suit any home.

Q: How long does it take to recharge the battery?

A: Four hours.

Q: How often do I need to charge the battery?

A: Once fully charged on average the battery lasts 8-12 months.

Q: How do I charge the battery?

A: Charge the battery by attaching the magnetic USB cable to the adapter.

Q: Can it be charged without removing it from the faucet?

A: You can charge it directly without removing it from the faucet. Because the length of USB cable is limited, portable power is recommended. But it is advised to remove it from the faucet when charging.

Q: What’s the sensing distance of the night light?

A: 9.8-16.4 feet.

Q: How do I install it? Why are there so many connectors?

A: Select the appropriate adapter for your faucet using the guide provided. Remove the original aerator, then fit the auto spout into the connector.

Q: What happens if I cannot install the Autowater?

A: If you have followed the instructions provided and taken note of the video guide above and still cannot install please contact customer support at info@techohome.com.

Q: What is an aerator?

A: An aerator can be found at the tip of faucets, they can be screwed into the faucet head and provide a non-splashing stream of water and air.

Q: What is the product life?

A: Under normal conditions it lasts over 100,000 times.

Q: Does it leak?

A: No, the adapter is equipped with a multi-stage seal, and 100% inspection before delivery.

Q: What are the requirements for water pressure, does it leak for high water pressure? Does it work normally for low water pressure?

A: Regular water pressure is 0.05MPa-0.8MPa, it can bear up to 3.5MPa water pressure with high performance materials from well-known manufacturer Solvay.

Q: How is the sensitivity of the sensor? How long is the sensor field? How do I adjust the sensor field?

A: The sensor response time is 500ms to wave-on and wave-off. The sensing field of the sensors on the top (bathroom) or on the right side (kitchen) for long-water supplying is around 4in. To adjust the bottom sensor’s distance for short-water supply; hold down the top button for 5s until the white light flashes; then press the button until the light turns to purple, place your hand to the distance you need until the light stops flashing. The default sensor field is 6in.

Q: What happens if the sensor doesn’t work?

A: Please follow the instructions provided to resolve sensor failure; if unable to resolve, please remove the auto spout after turning off the water through the handle, and then contact customer service (info@techohome.com) for further assistance.

Q: Where is the LED light and how bright is it?

A: The LED light is placed on the bottom of the product, it will not be directly exposed to the human eye at normal use. Lighting power consumption will be slightly different according to different colors, white light consumption is around 9mW; when the ambient light is weak, the pyrolysis infrared sensor can activate the light when it detects someone is approaching.

Q: From what distance does the LED light turn on?

A: If the indoor temperature is over 26° Celsius, the farthest sensor field is about 13-16ft. The light will automatically turn off in 10s. If the ambient light suddenly is strong, the light will turn off in about 3s. The sensing field varies according to the environmental charges.

Q: How do you change the color of the light? What colors are there?

A: Just press the button on the underside of the adapter to change the color. The colors to choose from are: red, yellow, light blue, dark blue, green, white and purple.

Q: Is it waterproof?

A: Yes, it is IP67 certified, which means it can withstand water immersion between 6in and 3ft for 30 minutes, although this is not recommended.

Q: How do I keep the product working if not used for a long time? Will the battery life be affected?

A: Charge the battery regularly to ensure the battery life durability.

Q: Could there be an electric shock with the product?

A: It uses a 3.7V lithium battery, the maximum voltage is 4.2V; it does not lead any electric shock accident.

Q: What are the materials? Is it reliable?

A: It uses high-performance materials from well-known manufacturers such as Solvay, the outer casing is made from Aluminum Alloy. The maximum it can bear is 3.5MPa of water pressure. It is NSF and CUPC certified.

Q: Are there filters? How do you clean the filters? Does it come with the function of water purification?

A: The six adapters provided are equipped with a filter, which can be used. Please remove the adapter and clean the filter regularly. The product can be used with a specific filter bubbler to remove residual chlorine in the water.

Q: Will it turn on and let water through unintendedly?

A: It uses special infrared coding technology and special light transmission materials to avoid interference with the ambient light, so as to avoid water flow unintendedly.

Q: What should I pay attention to in daily maintenance and cleaning?

A: In daily maintenance do not use acid and alkali detergent to clean the product, avoid the use of metal scourers and other harsh cleaning tools, especially on the infrared sensor window.

Q: If the connector does not fit exactly?

A: Please use PTFE tape around the connector so there is no leakage after installation.(PTFE tape is not included).

Q: How do I change the sensor distance for the night light?

A: The white spherical sensor is for the night light, the sensor needs to be facing the front to ensure the sensing distance is in the appropriate field; if the sensor distance of the night light is short, or it does not work, please check the installation direction.

Q: If water flow is intermittent and I need more water what do I do?

A: Use the sensor with the long water flow for a better experience.

Q: The night light is activated by accident, or not activated, why?

A: Please confirm the night light function is turned on; or there are heat sources near by, which leads the unintended activation, such as the oven and microwave.